Mom warns parents as 7-year-old suffers second-degree burns from Cup Noodles

A distressed mom has taken to TikTok to plead to other parents to avoid their kids suffering what her son is going through, after he spent several days in the burn ICU unit for second-degree burns from Cup Noodles.

Mom of two Nicole Lego on TikTok posted a video urging other parents to be careful around Cup Noodles as something she never deemed a possible danger put her 7-year-old son in the hospital.

Nicole explains how her 7-year-old has been in the burn ICU unit for the past five days after a dropped soup cup started melting off his skin “like a literal ice cream cone.” She adds that by the time they arrived at the hospital he “already had second-degree burns at that point.”

Nicole informs the 7.5 million viewers she learned from this point, the burn will continue to get worse for up to 72 hours.

She then says that her son had to have surgery days later “to get pig skin on him.” She went on to explain that pig skin is used to close the skin nerves and get them to heal.

“The literal trauma that they will have for the rest of their lives over a cup of noodles,” she says, adding to the severity of the injury. “But what I do know, is that I will never ever even think lightly about something like hot chocolate or a cup of noodles or anything like that ever again.”

Nicole explains that when they first arrived at the emergency room, the surgeons and nurses let her know that this is one of the main things that they see with children. She adds that the only reason she posted her initial video was that she never wants “a child to experience what my son has been through the past three days.”

The son prepared the noodles himself

Responding to comments, Nicole revealed that her son had prepared the noodles himself in the microwave. She was putting her toddler down for a nap when she suddenly heard screaming coming from the son in the kitchen.

She wrote: “I didn’t make them. I had no idea about the noodles until I heard the screaming. It took 2 minutes for this accident to happen. He is 7 and thought he made a mistake. 2 minutes is all it took. I was putting my toddler down for a nap. It was an accident.

“It can happen to a grown adult, which if you read the comments you would realize thousands of grown adults have dropped it and had the same accident. It is one of the most common burns in the ICU. That is why I made this video. So no child OR grown adult has to go through what my child went through Spreading awareness even when getting mean comments.”

In ab update, Nicole said her son is doing much better and that the doctors have said it’s the best-case scenario following the injuries he got. He most likely will not get any scarring and the possible discoloration will fade as he gets older.