Mom sparks TikTok backlash for taking all of someone’s Halloween candy

Viewers were left disappointed with a Mom on Halloween after ring footage showed her and others taking nearly all the candy from outside a house.

Halloween is many people’s favorite holiday, featuring candy for kids, parties for young adults, and seasonal Pumpkin Spice flavored drinks from Starbucks that are universally loved.

Part of Halloween is the tradition of carving Pumpkins and trick-or-treating, where people dress up in costume in what is meant to be light-hearted and wholesome fun for all involved.

But viewers were left outraged after ring camera footage posted by a family showed a Mom, and what many have guessed to be her family, taking all the Candy from the house owner’s Trick-or-Treating tub.

Mom and others leave no candy for other Trick or Treaters

The ring camera footage was released by the upset family and then reposted across multiple platforms as those who saw it shared their disappointment – like singer Cody Tate:

“And this is why you can’t trust people. If you know who it is share. I figured it would happen but not adults. Now all the kids after these people can’t have any candy.“

Some blamed the behavior shown in the video as being the reason why the trick-or-treating and light-hearted festivities with others in the community will no longer be a thing in the future: “And those moms are part of the reason why some people don’t hand out candy anymore,” one disgruntled person said.

While some felt strongly about the video, hoping that the culprits would see the video, “F**k these people, I hope they see this video,” others saw less hope for the situation: “They do not care. they don’t even think they did anything wrong.”

But, while some people were scared about the ethics and morality of neighbors in their community on Halloween, others were left terrified by spooky movies like Five Nights and Freddy's.