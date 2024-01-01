Mom shares genius hack to get rid of the common cold

A mom took to TikTok to share her genius hack to help cure the common cold.

Though the common cold can be tamed by drinking hot tea with honey, some cough drops, and plenty of rest, a mom shared her secret to curing her children’s cold.

However, her genius hack does not include ingestion other than breathing, as she uses a candle and Vicks VapoRub.

TikTokers have since reacted, giving their own examples of how to cure an unwanted cold.

TikTokers give their alternative cures for the common cold

TikTok mom Lena often shares her “mom hacks” to the platform for her 242K followers.

In one of her recent videos, Lena covered how she helps cure her children’s cold, calling her secret “the best mom hack for sick kids.”

To soothe their sickness, Lena uses a candle and wipes Vicks VapoRub on top of it before lighting the candle. As the candle melts, the Vicks VapoRub is released into the air like a humidifier.

Her intention is to help clear the nasal and throat pathways, as Vicks VapoRub reduces irritation in those areas.

Those who saw Lena’s common cold hack took to her comments to not only share their suggestions but also warn her that Vicks is flammable.

Some viewer recommendations included buying the Vicks wax melts or Vicks candles. Others suggested buying eucalyptus oil and putting it in a humidifier.

Some viewers of Lena’s viral TikTok also joked, saying that the video itself “cleared” their airways and that they could smell it through their screens.

Though the combination could result in flames, Lena was adamant that her hack was necessary, saying that she wished she had realized how helpful it was the first time she was a mom.