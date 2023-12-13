Mom livid after daughter’s teacher refused to let her use chapstick

A mom was livid after her daughter came home to tell her that her teacher wouldn’t allow her to use chapstick in class.

The mom of a fifth grader addressed her daughter’s teacher after she found out she refused to allow her daughter the use of chapstick.

Though the teacher claimed that chapstick was classified as a medication and couldn’t be permitted, the mom found out otherwise.

She later took to TikTok to explain the situation, exposing the text messages between her and the teacher.

Teacher is the first person in six years to regulate chapstick use for children in the classroom

Jay Bans, mom of a fifth grader, was concerned for her daughter when she noticed her lips were overly red and chapped after school.

After picking her up, she asked her daughter why she didn’t use the chapstick that was inside her backpack and was told that her teacher wouldn’t let her use it.

Livid, Bans contacted the teacher, asking her about the situation. However, the teacher wouldn’t budge on her stance.

She said that the chapstick couldn’t be administered to her daughter unless it was prescribed by a doctor. It would also have to be kept in the nurse’s office if it was going to be used.

Bans continued to stand her ground, though, defending the fact that having to go to the office to use chapstick would “take away” from her daughter’s learning.

Bans then asked the teacher why she was the only one in six years to adhere to the “no chapstick” rule in the classroom.

She then mentioned that she read the parent handbook and code of conduct on medication, and nowhere did it say anything about being unable to independently use chapstick during school hours.

Bans ended her TikTok explainer there. It’s unknown if the changes have been adjusted after her complaints. However, she was noticeably upset about the situation, as her daughter suffered from the rule.