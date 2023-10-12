Mom goes viral as school edits son’s photos and viewers are baffled

A mom has gone viral on TikTok after getting his son’s photos back from picture day, only to discover that the photos had been unnecessarily edited.

Looking nice for picture day is something that everyone goes through during their time in school, and it’s naturally become an even bigger thing thanks to social media.

If you dress up in a school uniform, there isn’t too much to stand out with. Though, if you wear your own clothes, some students do use it as a chance to flaunt their best stuff. It’s not technically a fashion show, but don’t tell them then.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, in the case of TikToker Damnnn Derri, she was left baffled when she received her son’s photographs as they had been edited. And, naturally, the video has gone pretty viral.

Mom goes viral after getting son’s edited school pictures

Derri uploaded her video on October 11 and it’s gotten over 4 million views in just over a day. In it, she showed off the photos of her son that she’d received back – which included his teeth being edited to give him veneers and dimples.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The TikToker also revealed that she’d emailed the school, asking for the original photos. “I need my son’s unedited photos, this isn’t my kid!” she fired back.

Article continues after ad

Naturally, the internet saw the funny side of it all as well. “Who’s the photographer, I’m trynna book,” commented one. “He’s so handsome too, that was so unnecessary,” added another. “I wish they did this when I took school pics though,” another said.

Article continues after ad

Derri also followed up her viral video by noting that she’d taken her son to the barbers prior to the pictures being taken as well – and he did not seem in the mood for it all. “Y’all, nephew was mad,”

It remains to be seen if she’ll get the original back and if she’ll share them. But for now, the internet is having fun with the results of the strange edits.

Article continues after ad