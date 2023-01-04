Mom faces backlash for letting 9-year-old daughter get her nose pierced

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

A mom of four is facing backlash on TikTok after allowing her 9-year-old daughter to get her nose pierced.

Meagan Black, who posts under the handle megz_nichole217, has clapped back at critics calling her a “bad mom” for letting her young daughter get a facial piercing.

“You’re a bad mom for letting your 9-year-old have a nose piercing,” the 28-year-old mother quoted on a TikTok clip, flipping off the camera.

She wrote in the caption: “But why is it just ‘so cute’ when a two-year-old is wearing a crop top but y’all flip over a nose ring?”

The video went viral with 998,000 views, and users in the comments had mixed opinions, with some criticizing Meagan.

Viewers debate young piercing on TikTok

“Personally I think nine is way too young, I’d let them get it in middle school but you do you!!” one user wrote. “And some people thought my mom was crazy for getting me a second ear piercing at 11!” another added.

“Given that basically no piercer will pierce under 14, you probably went somewhere sketchy, or did it yourself. So, maybe it is so bad?” a third said.

Others defended the mom, and argued that as long as her child is happy, that’s all that matters.

“Y’all are mad for what. It’s HER child and it makes HER child happy,” one user commented. “Nothing wrong with it,” another wrote.

“I think it’s awesome you’re letting your kids express themselves,” someone else shared.

In another video, Meagan justified her decision to allow her young daughter to express herself through body modifications.

She described her child like any other, saying she “loves to be silly and make others smile,” is adventurous, and loves being with her family. “It’s okay if she wants to express herself with a nose ring or mascara,” Meagan wrote on the video.