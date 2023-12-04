Mom accuses landlord of removing windows after joining OnlyFans to pay for heat

A mother who joined OnlyFans was left freezing and fuming after her landlord removed the windows in her apartment when she joined the adult platform.

29-year-old Stacey Worswick joined OnlyFans last year to support herself and her neighbors struggling to pay bills, but things didn’t work out so great thanks to their scrooge of a landlord.

According to Worswick, who goes by ‘Council Cutie’ on OnlyFans, the week before Christmas last year, the windows on her property were removed after the landlord tried to evict her.

Now, for nearly a year, the mom and her two children, five-year-old Jake and nine-year-old Kai have been forced to live behind chipboard because of how cold it is in their apartment in Lancashire.

OnlyFans mom pleads for help as kids freeze after landlord removes windows

Speaking with LancsLive, an investigation is ongoing following the OnlyFans mom’s complaints about her living situation where she is forced to have her heating on 24/7.

“I am still paying £900 a month rent and clocking up gas and electric bills of £650 a month. I have been asked why don’t I move to another private rental but I am in my first year of self-employment so I don’t have the tax returns to prove my income,” she explained.

The model added that police installed arson traps and smoke alarms on the property after threats were made by the landlord.

Instagram/councilcutie Council Cutie says her kids are forced to sleep at her mom’s.

She noted that her children are forced to sleep at their grandma’s house most of the week because of how cold it is in her apartment.

“I can manage but I won’t put them through it. If it wasn’t for OnlyFans I wouldn’t be able to run the gas and electric at all. It could kill me.”

However, things may soon be looking up for the OnlyFans model. Executive Member for Homes and Housing at Chorley Borough Council, Cllr Terry Howarth, said an investigation is ongoing.

“We are aware of this case and have been working with the resident through our Housing and Environmental Health teams. As this case is currently ongoing, we are unable to provide further detail at this time, however we are in regular and ongoing dialogue with the tenant on this matter,” he said.

Worswick is hardly the first woman to join OnlyFans after falling on hard times. Multiple teachers have joined the adult platform, citing low wages as their primary reason.