Molly-Mae Hague & Tommy Fury to feature in new Netflix reality series

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are set to appear in a new Netflix reality show following the lives of Tyson Fury and his family.

Boxer Tommy Fury and influencer Molly-Mae Hague met on the fifth series of Love Island in 2019, and the pair became an iconic couple on the show.

They’ve been together ever since, and in January 2023, Molly-Mae gave birth to a baby girl they named Bambi.

Now, fans looking for more content about the couple could be in for a treat, as it has been revealed that Molly-Mae and Tommy will be featured in an upcoming Netflix series about pro boxer Tyson Fury, Tommy’s brother.

The show has a working title of “At Home With the Furys,” and is set to follow not only Tyson, but his family members.

Back in January, Tommy shared a series of behind-the-scenes clips of him appearing to film for the show, leading to excitement from fans who can’t wait to see the pair back on their screens.

Netflix reportedly revealed: “We will have exclusive access to the heavyweight champion of the world as he exits the ring and tries to embrace retirement with his extraordinary family including wife Paris, father John, and his six children.

“Alongside changing nappies and the school run, At Home with the Furys will see Tyson constantly looking for projects to keep him busy, from a world tour to meet his fans, to lavish family holidays, encounters with other A-listers and impromptu family camping trips.”

Reports suggest that the show is set to be released this year, but there has been no official release date confirmed.