Molly Mae faces backlash for “privileged” comments on poverty

Popular influencer and ‘Love Island’ star Molly Mae Hague is coming under fire after making comments about poverty that many viewers feel are insensitive and come from a place of privilege.

Molly Mae is one part social media mogul, one part reality TV star, and one part businesswoman, having recently become Creative Director at trendy clothing line PrettyLittleThing.

The 22-year-old influencer is on top of the world right now, and was recently invited onto the The Diary of a CEO podcast to discuss her recent success… but the show isn’t being met with high acclaim.

Three weeks after its initial release, a clip from the podcast began making its way across TikTok and Twitter, showing Molly Mae discussing the backlash she’s received in the past for comments along the line of “everyone has the same 24 hours in a day.”

Molly Mae comes under fire for podcast comments

“You’re given one life, and it’s up to you what you do with it,” she said. “You can literally go in any direction.”

“I understand that obviously we all have different backgrounds and we’re all raised in different ways, and we do have different financial situations, but I think if you want something enough, you can achieve it,” she continued.

The internet has since fired back at Hague’s comments, with the topic going viral on Twitter and amassing a huge number of replies critical of the influencer’s stance on the topic of money and success.

“Imagine running round a restaurant for 9 hours a day on barely minimum wage and being told that we have the same 24 hours,” one user tweeted. “She needs to check herself.”

Still others compared Mae’s comments to the infamous photo of Paris Hilton wearing a ‘Stop Being Poor’ T-Shirt.

Some commenters are bringing up older tweets from Mae, where the influencer claims that she napped throughout the day, comparing her posts to her “24 hours in a day” comment.

Thus far, the influencer has yet to respond to the ongoing backlash in response to her podcast appearance.