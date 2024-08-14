Molly Mae announces shock breakup with Tommy Fury after weeks of “solo parenting”

Molly Mae issued a public statement about her official breakup with Tommy Fury after weeks of “solo parenting.”

Professional boxer Tommy Fury met his wife Molly Mae in 2019 during Season 5 of Love Island UK. Since then, they have seemingly been inseparable, even generating their own empire with a Netflix series about their lives called At Home With the Fury’s.

However, on Wednesday, August 14, Molly Mae posted a lengthy statement to her Instagram stories where she opened up about their shocking breakup.

“Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this,” she said. “After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way. I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.

“I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

“I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.”

Instagram: mollymae Molly Mae and Tommy Fury share one daughter, Bambi, who was born in 2023.

Additionally, she asked that fans “kindly respect my privacy” as she navigates through this “difficult time.”

Leading up to their official breakup, Molly Mae shared in a vlog that she had been “solo parenting” for over a week, seemingly adding to the end of it all.

“I have been solo parenting pretty much the entire week. Actually, I’ve been solo parenting for like, two weeks now, basically because Tommy’s just been so busy,” she said.

Fans of the couple have since reacted to their split, with many sharing their support for Molly Mae.

“Molly Mae [is] one of the most successful women in the UK and Tommy Fury still managed to fumble,” commented an X user.

Though it is only speculation, some even accused the boxer of cheating on his wife.

“I reckon Tommy dumped his load somewhere else,” wrote an X user.

“Cheating on THEE Molly Mae is actually crazy, what more could he possibly want?” asked another.

While it’s unknown what exactly caused their breakup, Molly Mae said she’ll be back online when “it feels right.” As for Fury, he has not commented on their split as of yet.