MoistCr1TiKaL slams Kai Cenat NYC riot labeling it a “Catastrophe”

MoistCr1TiKal has slammed Kai Cenat after his giveaway in New York City turned into chaos, leading to thousands rioting the streets.

Charlie “MoistCr1TiKaL” has generated millions of followers across YouTube and Twitch for his gaming commentaries and live stream content surrounding video games and internet culture.

This time Charlie took to his YouTube channel to address the recent events surrounding the Twitch sensation of Kai Cenat and his IRL giveaway turned riot. The shocking events have led to worldwide news channels broadcasting the news with Kai looking to face multiple charges.

The event was a giveaway announced in Kai’s hometown of New York City to be streamed IRL for fans to attend and win prizes such as game consoles.

His immense popularity was wildly understated by his team, as the event was soon out of control when a sea of thousands of fans turned up. The stream ended abruptly and the star was escorted away.

A mob of fans quickly turned to climb on top of his car and later vandalized the streets letting off fireworks and causing damage to police vehicles, stores, and surrounding areas.

The events have led to 65 individual arrests, whereby the New York Police Department announced Kai Cenat himself is set to face multiple charges, one of which being for “inciting a riot”.

Moist hits out at Kai Cenat for NYC riots

Various personalities have since responded to the incident, one of the most notable being MoistCr1TiKaL. Although he hasn’t had much drama with Kai Cenat previously, he has directly addressed the events that unfolded by uploading a YouTube video to his over 14 million subscribers.

Charlie jokingly references that he had to give his thoughts on the events as the situation was “so big that it actually got my dad to text me about it”, he says.

He first makes it clear that he doesn’t believe Kai had bad intentions: “The event itself came from a place of good intentions, unfortunately, that’s just not how it played out today” he says.

Later slamming Kai Cenat and his team saying “I’m honestly pretty shocked that this event happened… I just can’t believe no one on Kai’s team thought for a single second that this might require a little more planning”.

He goes on to highlight how Kai’s event was unpermitted which due to his thousands of loyal fans it was ultimately always going to lead to chaos without more thought.

MoistCr1TiKaL blames the lack of planning to be a “huge miscalculation” which ultimately led to a “catastrophe” of an event, comparing the mob of fans to be like scenes from an out-of-control alien invasion movie.

Aside from MoistCr1TiKaL’s views, many media outlets such as FOX News have reported on the tragic events with Kai Cenat being taken into custody before later being released.