MoistCr1TiKal slams “intellectual saints” hating MrBeast over viral charity videos

YouTuber Charlie ‘MoistCr1TiKal’ White has taken to Twitter to slam the “intellectual saints” hating on MrBeast after his recently viral charity videos.

Over the last few weeks, YouTube philanthropist MrBeast has gone viral with two videos where he used his charity funds to cure blindness and give 20,000 shoes to those in need.

He was quickly hit with backlash from critics claiming that he only did the viral charitable actions for views and clout, although many stepped up to defend MrBeast.

YouTube star MoistCr1TiKal is the latest to do so, taking to his Twitter profile to slam those hating on the viral influencer.

MoistCr1TiKal slams people hating MrBeast over charity videos

In a tweet on March 10, Charlie addressed the backlash MrBeast has been dealing with.

“MrBeast helped more people? Luckily the intellectual saints on Twitter are here to explain why good things are actually evil, and nothing positive is real,” he said.

Since posting, his tweet’s been viewed nearly three million times, with tens of thousands of people liking his sentiment.

One of the major talking points of the backlash surrounding MrBeast lately is that people believe he’s just doing it for money, although the influencer has explained the cash flow aspect of his philanthropy channel.

“100% of all revenue from beast philanthropy goes towards running my food banks and helping ease human suffering, and since inception, I’ve personally put in millions into beast philanthropy,” he said in a tweet.

It’s clear that MrBeast has no plans on stopping his charitable efforts in the near future, so keep an eye out for any coverage surrounding the influencer.