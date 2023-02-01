MoistCr1TiKaL slams “degenerates” looking to defend deepfake websites

Streamer and content creator MoistCr1TiKaL hit back at select viewers in his Twitch chat for defending a deepfake website using faces of female streamers without consent, calling those who believe this type of content is acceptable “brain-dead.”

Twitch streamer Atrioc recently apologized after he was exposed to having visited a deepfake website that included inappropriate deepfakes of female streamers, including Pokimane and Maya Higa.

Since this was revealed, the conversation surrounding deepfake technology, and the way it is impacted the lives of female streamers, has been thrust into the spotlight.

The likes of Pokimane, QTCinderella, and more all speaking out about the deepfake website and voicing their discomfort and anger that their faces are being used and violated in this way. As a result, a larger discussion about the legality of AI-generated content has been placed to the forefront of the streaming space this past week.

MoistCr1TiKaL is now the latest streamer to voice his opinions and thoughts on the deepfake drama. During a recent stream, the content creator expressed his disappointment at the situation.

“So it is illegal but only in a few states. I thought it was like a blanket thing but it is only a few states.”

When someone in his chat argued that the deep fake website and content can be classed as parody law, MoistCr1TiKaL clapped back and began to get heated about the conversation and line of thought.

Parody law, by definition, allows for another person’s copyrighted material to be used without their permission to poke fun at them or to make fun of another issue. While this type of content is legal, Critikal explained that this deepfake controversy is a very different situation.

“What are you talking about? Like these mental gymnastics man,” he began. “It’s not parody, you’re creating non-consensual content, impossible to determine what’s real p*rn of someone that didn’t give you permission, it’s not parody unless they made it very clear.”

When another member of his chat then further argued that it was okay for these deepfakes of content creators to exist because “their faces are public” he then called out the “degeneracy” of those defending the website. “I didn’t actually think there would be these brain-dead takes here.”