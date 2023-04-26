MoistCr1TiKaL reacts to concerned viewers after drinking beer despite “sobriety”

YouTube star MoistCr1TiKaL has reassured his viewers after a few concerned fans grew worried when he uploaded a ‘beer taste test’ video despite being “sober” for four years.

Charles ‘MoistCr1TiKaL’ White is no stranger to the occasional ‘taste test’ video. Over the years, the YouTube star has tested fast food chicken sandwiches, burgers, and more against his discerning palate… and the latest item to get this treatment is none other than beer.

On Monday, April 23, MoistCr1TiKaL uploaded an episode of his ‘Liquid Ladder’ tier list series, where he aimed to find the best-tasting beer out of several major brands alongside rapper BBNO$.

In the beginning of his video, though, White claimed that he was “four years sober” and was breaking his streak by trying out the wide selection of beers in front of him for his latest tier list.

This sparked a wave of concern from viewers, who urged the YouTuber to exercise caution — seemingly under the impression that White had formerly struggled with alcohol addiction.

“Charlie breaking his soberness to give us accurate and scientific beer tier list is very commendable,” one commenter commended.

“Good for Charlie for being sober for so long and being able to go back to that scene without going too far,” another said.

MoistCr1TiKaL reassures fans after beer taste test video

Luckily, this isn’t the case. In a follow-up video uploaded just three days later, MoistCr1TiKaL clarified that he hadn’t actually ever struggled with an addiction to alcohol, and had decided to stop drinking alcohol due to dietary reasons.

He also explained that he refers to himself as “sober” because he gets a kick out of how people treat him when he says it, claiming he receives sympathetic treatment from strangers who congratulate him for supposedly overcoming an addiction.

“It’s no secret that I’ve been sober for about four years,” he explained. “It’s also no secret that the reason I phrase it that way is because I love the response that it garners. When you say that you’ve been sober, the assumption is, at one point you struggled with alcohol abuse.”

“For me, that was never the case. …I never really had an addiction to alcohol. I stopped drinking for one very simple reason: I just didn’t need to. I focused more on lifting and general dietary health reasons, and alcohol is just empty calories. I don’t really need that.”

(Topic begins at 0:33)

Thankfully, it looks like Moist is alright — although he did take the opportunity to rib his audience a little bit for thinking he was recovering from a struggle with addiction.

This is just the latest major Moist news to take place after the streamer lashed out at Twitch’s new sponsored content feature last month, calling it “a stupid idea.”