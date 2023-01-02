MoistCr1TiKaL opinion on OTK not releasing an investigation report

Filip is a Belgium-based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's UK team. He spends his free time clearing out his endless gaming backlog or burning something in the kitchen. You can contact Filip at filip.krawanski@dexerto.com

Popular YouTuber MoistCr1TiKal has slammed OTK for the decision to not publicize the results of their investigation into Mizkif.

On September 20, 2022, OTK began an investigation into allegations against Mizkif with the help of Jackson Walker LPP law firm.

In an update on January 1, 2023, OTK revealed that the investigation has concluded and no evidence supporting allegations against Mizkif was produced.

MoistCr1TiKal reacted to this information live on stream, bringing into question why has the official report not been made public.

MoistCr1TiKal questions why OTK has not made the report public

“I think it’s a huge disservice to take something so public and then privatize the information that was found,” said Cr1TiKal. “It makes it very hard to take their word for it and trust everything was done fairly.”

This is yet another point of congestion in this already divisive topic. As many feel like publishing data of third parties and people who may have made statements while being investigated by Jackson Walker LLP is a breach of privacy, or could lead to further confusion.

“I too agree all private streamer drama should be completely public for my own personal consumption,” remarks sarcastically one of the comments under a Reddit thread related to this topic.

“I don’t think a big law firm would allow OTK to misrepresent its findings. But, on the other hand, OTK should put out a report that says why the law firm arrived at its conclusion while redacting any personal information,” chimes in another user in the same thread.

This is a developing story that other content creators chimed into with their opinions on the situation. One recent example of that is Ludwig’s take on Mizkif’s return to OTK.