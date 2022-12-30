MoistCr1TiKaL claims Andrew Tate’s “circus has finally closed” after arrest

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

In a YouTube video, Charles ‘MoistCr1TiKaL’ White reacted to Andrew and Tristan Tate’s arrest, claiming the “circus has finally closed.”

On December 29, Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate were reportedly arrested. The Romanian police raided their home, and the two are current in custody.

This news quickly went viral, circulating the internet and bringing up many conversations regarding the viral influencers.

MoistCr1TiKaL joined in on the conversation by discussing the viral news on a video uploaded on December 30. It begins with Moist providing context surrounding the situation:

“I’ve said for months now, many moons, that Andrew Tate is one of the most entertaining clowns the internet has to offer. But today, the circus has finally closed.

Article continues after ad

“Andrew Tate and that zit that has latched himself onto Andrew Tate, Tristan, his brother, have both been arrested on human trafficking charges.

“The clip of Tate being escorted to the police vehicle instantly went viral, and I really love how the officers are dressed in this video because it looks like they’re ready to fight the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. But then it’s just this goofy goober Andrew Tate.”

The YouTuber then discusses the previous claims: “Now this isn’t Tate’s first rodeo with human trafficking charges, but last time he just blamed it on swatting, calling it all just fake and a hoax.”

Article continues after ad

In the rest of the video, MoistCritikal criticizes Tate’s followers alongside his general business model. He labels Tate’s subscription based paid Discord server the “most pathetic thing on the planet, and [he] thinks adds to the comedy of Andrew Tate and all of his fans.”

MoistCritikal also pokes fun at how Andrew Tate got arrested.

“The way they actually apprehended him is extremely silly. It all ties in with a Twitter argument he had with a teenage girl.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This refers to the viral Twitter back and forth between Greta Thunderberg, who called Andrew Tate out for owning 33 cars.

Article continues after ad

“One of his immediate tweets after this was about having sex with her, […] which is super creepy and weird and actual degenerate sh*t here.

“When I first read this, I thought this was full masked off pedophilia. I didn’t realize Greta Thunberg was 19. I thought she was still 16 or something, so when I read this conversation, I thought they were just openly talking about f**king kids.”

“All this stress of being dunked on in such a big way was clearly very taxing on the smooth brain of Tate. So he then made a response video.

“But then, a new slamming jammer entered into the equation: The Romanian authorities. You see, in this video, he made a mistake.

Article continues after ad

“He included a pizza box from a Romanian pizza place, which let the authorities know that he was still in the country. So after realizing that, they tracked him down, and arrested him today. It’s almost poetic in a sense. He got finally taken down because he just absolutely couldn’t fight his own ego.”

The charges are serious though, and where it goes from here remains to be seen. Fans are already defending Tate, but Moist says the severity of the allegations might see opinions sway.

“The human trafficking charges are extremely concerning now. It’s some very serious sh*t, and I’ve already seen some very hard cope from Andrew Tate’s fans saying that ‘human trafficking isn’t even a big deal anyway’.

Article continues after ad

“We’ll have to wait and see what happens now going forward, since he’s been arrested.”