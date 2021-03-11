MoistCr1tikal believes xQc has “learned his lesson” after NoPixel GTA RP ban - Dexerto

With the growing popularity of NoPixel’s GTA RP server, no player has found themselves in as much heat as legendary Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, who has been banned twice already. That said, Moistcr1tikal believes the French Canadian has learned his lesson.

xQc received his second ban from the server when he used a glitch to smuggle a gun into the police station and opened fire on several officers – enough of a crime to surely get him put away for life in the real world.

However, while Lengyel believes he deserved to be banned for the incident, he didn’t do so without also blaming the police for unfairly targeting him.

Now, the popular streamer seems to have gained a supporter in the form of Moistcr1tikal, who thinks that xQc has been through enough and his punishment should be over and done with.

“Not at all,” he replied to a viewer who asked if he thought Lengyel’s ban was too short. “He didn’t just get banned, he got banished to the f***ing Shadow Realm.”

The Shadow Realm is a reference to the 4Kids Entertainment dub of the anime Yu-Gi-Oh and is used as a euphemism for death. Basically, cr1tikal was implying that xQc got obliterated and sent to purgatory.

“That server he went on the other day where he got r***d within thirty seconds, I think that’s like a lifetime’s worth of punishment. That was the saddest thing I ever saw,” he added.

Lengyel was brutally humiliated upon his return to the game, which, according to Moist, was enough of a punishment.

“Getting openly mocked to his face, insulted and then sexually assaulted in the game,” he continued. “I think the ban has been plenty long. I think he’s learned his lesson, I suppose. If it was meant to send a message, that message went right through his colon.”

We’ll have to see how xQc behaves himself going forward and if Moistcr1tikal was right about the Twitch star learning his lesson.