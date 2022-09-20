Model Sumner Stroh speaks out on TikTok amid Adam Levine affair drama

Sumner Stroh has spoken out on TikTok after going viral for alleging she’s had an affair with Adam Levine.

The Instagram model recently claimed in a viral video that she had a year-long affair with Maroon 5’s Adam Levine, who is notably married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo.

In the clip, Sumner shared that she felt “exploited” and “manipulated” by the singer, as she was was “young” at the time of the alleged affair.

However, after receiving backlash from fans who accused the model of victimizing herself, Sumner shared a follow-up video responding to the criticism.

Sumner Stroh explains why she felt “exploited”

“In no way was I trying to gain sympathy,” she said. “And I fully realize I’m not the victim of this. I’m not the one who’s really getting hurt here. It’s Behati and her children, and for that, I’m so so sorry.”

Sumner also clarified what was meant when she claimed she was manipulated.

“The most important part that I did definitely gloss over is the fact that I was under the impression that their marriage was over,” she said.

“I believed that they were keeping it quiet to avoid the negative press because, as I had said, I was new to LA, so I just assumed that with celebrities of that caliber, that that’s just how it was,” the model added.

“That’s why I feel exploited, because he knew I believed everything that he said because of my vulnerable position of being new to LA,” she said. “Also, he was DMing me straight from his verified Instagram account. I didn’t have any reason to further question it. But I now realize that that was likely a manipulation tactic of his, you know, just hiding in plain sight.”

Mixed opinions on TikTok

Despite her best effort to explain why she felt vulnerable, some TikTok users were not buying it.

“Being new to LA doesn’t make you vulnerable! Like how old are you?” one user commented. “I’m going to use ‘I was new to LA’ as an excuse for everything from now on,” another shared.

“‘I’m not a victim.’ ‘Here’s why I’m the victim,'” someone else quipped.

“Nah the most important thing you glossed over was an APOLOGY to his WIFE,” a top commenter added.

At the time of writing, Adam Levine has yet to respond to the allegations.