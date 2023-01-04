Model says Jake Paul made her reveal hookup for “revenge” on ex-girlfriend Julia Rose

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

OnlyFans model Sky Bri claims that YouTuber Jake Paul told her to post about their hookup together as a means to annoy his ex-girlfriend, Instagram star Julia Rose.

It looks like Jake Paul is in a bit of a spat with his ex-girlfriend, Julia Rose, if claims from a popular OnlyFans creator are anything to go by.

Paul got together with Rose after his split from ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau, and it seemed as though the two were going steady for quite awhile.

However, it looks like the couple has run into some problems over the past year or so, with the couple notably splitting up in March 2022 when he was spotted smooching OnlyFans model Sky Bri on the beach… and even getting matching tattoos with her.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto Sky Bri got a tattoo that read ‘Jakey P’ during a fling with the youngest Paul brother last month.

Their breakup didn’t last long, though. Jake and Julia got back together just a month later, with Paul confirming their relationship in an interview with the New York Post in April.

It looked as though things were on the up and up for one of the internet’s most popular couples — but come 2023, it looks like they have broken things off again. Fans speculated that the couple had parted ways after Paul posted a photo of himself with a red rose to Instagram, which he captioned: “Picked the wrong Rose.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Instagram: jakepaul

That’s not all; in a recent episode of the No Jumper podcast, model Sky Bri also claimed that she hooked up with Jake Paul…and he apparently told her to post about it to get back at his ex, Julia.

Article continues after ad

OnlyFans model says Jake Paul asked her to post about hookup for “revenge”

“With Jake, the first night I hung out with him he flew me to Puerto Rico. The very first night, the first conversation we had, ‘This is for clout.’ He was like, ‘At the end of this, I want you to post it.'”

“He made it a point — he wanted it to be very mutually beneficial, like ‘You’re going to run with this, you can post about it, get the clout from it whatever, and I’m probably going to make Julia mad and get the revenge that I need.'”

Bri did end up posting a smoochy photo with Jake to her Instagram stories, but it’s unclear if his “revenge” ended up getting him back together with Julia.

Article continues after ad

For now, fans are waiting with ears perked for his thoughts on KSI’s upcoming boxing match against FaZe Temperrr — as well as his own future in the boxing ring for 2023.