MKBHD wins Frisbee World Championship by scoring final goal

MKBHD has won a Frisbee World Championship as part of Team USA, even scoring the final goal in the match to secure a gold medal.

Although he’s better known as the face of one of the biggest tech channels on YouTube, Marques Brownlee is also a professional Ultimate Frisbee player and makes it no secret. He has collaborated with other YouTubers on several occasions, focusing on his love for the sport.

The YouTuber isn’t just a fan of Ultimate Frisbee, he’s actually quite good at it too. This fact was most recently highlighted when Brownlee was selected as part of Team USA to compete at the 2024 World Ultimate Championships in Australia, playing for their mixed team.

Team USA would go on to cap off the event with multiple gold medals, one of which Brownlee helped earn.

In the Mixed Division at the World Ultimate Championships, on September 7, Team USA met against Team Canada in the grand finals. They had already faced off earlier in the tournament in a match where Team USA beat their rivals 15-6.

In their rematch in the finals, team USA beat Canada again, this time 15-8, with Brownlee scoring the final goal of the game to secure the gold medal for his team.

For context, to win a game of Ultimate Frisbee the team that scores 15 goals first is declared the winner, and he scored the final points for his team just as the match was about to reach 83 minutes in length.

In the grand finals, Brownlee had already assisted the fifth goal in the first half, and at that point, Team USA already had a lead of 8-6.

“World Champs, hasn’t hit me yet,” Brownlee simply tweeted of his victory, alongside a clip of the moment he scored the final goal.

Throughout the entire tournament, Team USA didn’t let through more than 10 goals in any match. They would go on to net gold medals in the Open Division, Women’s Division, and the Guts Open Division.