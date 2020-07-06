Mizkif's hardcore Minecraft challenge ends in disaster once again

Popular Twitch streamer Matthew 'Mizkif' Rinaudo saw his hardcore Minecraft challenge once again end in disaster as a creeper snuck up on him and ruined the whole thing.

Despite Minecraft being almost a decade old, content creators continue to flock to the game. YouTubers and streamers alike are either playing with viewers and friends on a private server or trying to beat the game’s most challenging enemies in single-player.

The challenges get ramped up when you use Minecraft’s hardcore mode as the saves come to a close once you end up dying.

Mizkif, however, took things up another notch by putting money on the line – giving his viewers a chance to profit off his misfortune.

During his July 5 stream, the popular variety streamer had another attempt at completing the hardcore Minecraft run-through when a creeper snuck up behind him because he hadn't properly lit a cave entrance.

Mizkif turned his back as the explosive monster could briefly be seen lurking in the background. It quickly jumped behind Mizkif and took him out – leaving the streamer to scream “no way” as he threw his headphones to the ground and ran off-camera.

He could only look on in disappointment as the game over screen continued to remind him that his challenge had gone up in smoke yet again.

Some of Mizkif’s viewers tried to point out that he’d actually seen the creeper before turning his back to it, however, he wasn’t so sure.

“Dude, this went so fast, how’d you see this? It’s literally that,” he asked, rewatching the clip moments as the creeper appeared for a split second.

Obviously, losing a hardcore Minecraft run through is annoying at the best of times, but to do so when you’ve made the progress that Miz had is even more frustrating.

He’ll just have to get back in the saddle and go again. Maybe next time, he’ll be able to spot the danger before it happens.