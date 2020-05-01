Mizkif stunned after finding out Twitch viewer is a famous singer

Twitch star Matthew 'Mizkif' Rinaudo was floored when he found out one of his subscribers was a famous classically-trained singer on Britain's Got Talent.

Mizkif has one of the most popular channels on Twitch, pulling in thousands of viewers a broadcast. However during his April 30 stream, he was shocked to find out that someone in his chat was famous.

The personality was talking to his friend RajjPatel, who revealed that contestant Jonathan Antoine on Britain's Got Talent was a fan. The streamer was then floored by the singer's incredible abilities.

Related – How The Mob Went From Trolls to Thieves

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GkVprsGIndk

Advertisement

Mizkif stunned by singer being subbed

Antoine went on the talent show in 2012, and was one half of the singing duo 'Charlotte & Jonathan.' However during his April 30 stream, Mizkif discovered that the singer was not only in his chat, but had been subbed to him for months.

The streamer cracked a smile while watching a viral clip of the singer performing that had over 126 million views. He then pulled up a log of the artist's Twitch messages and began to laugh.

Read More: Mr Beast reveals expensive videos cut from YouTube



"This guy spammed Destiny lost this debate OMEGALUL," he exclaimed, to which Rajj jokingly replied, "Don't expose his logs, let him live peacefully!" Mizkif couldn't contain himself and broke into laughter.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

The popular streamer then watched the Britain's Got Talent contestant sing 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' by John Denver, and exclaimed, "Dude, imagine if he did the Twitch Emote song!"

Turning towards his audience, he said, "He probably knows it!" Hilariously, the singer was in his chat and replied, "THAT WAS IN MY HEAD WHILE RECORDING," to which Mizkif replied, "Dude, 100%, that's so funny."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He then asked the famous artist if he would collaborate with musicians 'Sordiway' & 'Koaster Music' known for their Twitch-based songs. "Dude, Jonathan, crazy question. I know you are super busy. Would you ever do a song with Sordiway and Koaster music?" to which he responded, "Yeah gladly, I love those guys!"

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Advertisement

As streamers continue to be one of the top forms of entertainment in the world, it's not too surprising to find out they might have famous viewers. If nothing else, this is an example of you never know who could be in your chat.

Read More: PewDiePie responds to accusations of faking YouTube Lets Plays



Mizkif continues to be one of the most watched personalities on the Amazon-owned platform. At the time of writing, he's amassed over 400k followers to his channel, and consistently pulls in a large audience each broadcast.