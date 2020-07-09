Mizkif speechless after shroud roasts him for “finally” beating Minecraft

Twitch streamer Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo was speechless after hearing Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek’s reaction to him finally beating Minecraft.

After finally wrapping up his showdown with the Ender Dragon, the streamer said that it “was one of the best journeys [he’s] ever had in his entire life.” It also helped that he had a pretty glamorous list of known figures in the streaming world watching him cap off the final boss.

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins’ wife and manager Jessica, as well as shroud, were keeping tabs on Mizkif’s stream as his 30-day quest was coming to a close.

But it wasn’t until an hour later when Miz caught wind of shroud’s appearance on Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar’s stream talking about his latest achievement in the sandbox adventure title.

“It was great, it was epic. He finally did it. It took him so long,” he told summit. Shroud was asked if beating Minecraft proved to be difficult when he did it, and the streamer laughed when responding. “No, it’s not hard. It was so fun to watch though.”

And it was a blast. The endgame battle was mixed with gaffes, memes, and some tense moments.

All of the hilarious turmoil that the 25-year-old streamer went through to get through Minecraft paid off in droves with him bellowing a triumphant call after the Ender Dragon erupted from within.

His accomplishment was appreciated by the world’s most popular FPS streamer and Mizkif could have sworn he heard the “energy coming out of shroud’s voice” as he acknowledged the feat.

But even he had to hang his head a little bit after hearing shroud say that Minecraft isn’t all that hard to actually beat.

It didn’t matter though, because the “shroud waiting room” had completed its purpose in making the former Mixer streamer happy.

“Hey look, we made shroud happy,” Mizkif said in jubilance. “He’s on his little vacation, and he said it was fun to watch. That’s all that matters to us. We’re a shroud community. We’re literally a shroud waiting room and we made the man happy.”

Miz is going to keep the momentum going as he announced The Summer of Minecraft had only just begun after completing his initiation by collecting the dragon egg.