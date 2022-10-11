Mizkif showcases new tattoo designed by Twitch chat during stream return

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

To mark their return to Twitch streaming, streaming star Mizkif shared the journey of getting a tattoo for the first time.

In September, Twitch star Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo was placed on leave by OTK, following allegations that he had participated in the cover-up of sexual assault on a woman allegedly carried out by Crazyslick.

While OTK sourced a third party to investigate the allegations, the streaming organization’s decision to temporarily sever ties with Mizkif saw the streamer fall silent on social media.

After a few weeks away from social media, Mizkif has made a return to Twitch, marking the occasion with his first-ever tattoo.

On October 10, Mizkif returned to Twitch to commit to getting his first-ever tattoo. While the streamer dove into several pressing topics, legally he was forbidden to discuss specifics regarding the CrazySlick allegations.

Mizkif had previously collaborated with his viewers in June on the design. “Alright chat, listen, this is what you guys have been waiting on. I was supposed to do it the day after this sh*t happened,” Mizkif explained.

Naturally, Mizkif was wary of the experience, jokingly adding: “Yeah, it’s gonna be terrible…some people like pain.”

Initially, Mizkif was tempted to have it on his wrist, but advice from the artist dissuaded him: “I’m gonna tell you, wrists are just irritating…this stuff has to be reactive to touch. It needs to know if its been eaten by a motherf****** bear or something.”

Opting to get the design on his thigh, the tattoo artist claimed this area can be a “very controversial” area when it comes to getting inked.

With the tattoo becoming a reality by the second, Mizkif recoiled in pain, attempting to mask his the uncomforting sensation.

“Chat what do you think? You’re saying its cute,” Mizkif said immediately after the artist had finished.

However, Mizkif isn’t the only person to don such an intriguing piece of art on their body. One fan jokingly claimed that Mizkif has stolen their design.