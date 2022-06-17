Mizkif reveals why he refuses to make streamer tier lists after xQc Hasan drama

Twitch streamer Mizkif has revealed that he won’t make a streamer tier list because he thinks it’s just going to make people upset with him, just days after a tier list caused drama between xQc and Hasan.

On June 15, xQc revealed his ‘streamer tier list’ on Twitch.

After Hasan found out that xQc placed him as a ‘b tier’ streamer, the Twitch star took to Twitter and Discord to slam The Juicer for promoting gambling on his streams.

Mizkif explained in a recent video why he won’t make a streamer tier list, mentioning the recent drama as a reason.

Mizkif reveals why he won’t make streamer tier lists

At the beginning of his YouTube video posted on June 17, Mizkif talked about the drama between Hasan and xQc as well as why he won’t create a tier list.

“I’ve been asked a thousand times about making a tier list about streamers… it’s because I don’t want to. I think it’s gonna just make people upset with me whether they want to show me and be as vocal as Hasan or not,” Mizkif explained.

“I don’t want people to get mad at me over something that is just a 20-minute piece of content in my stream. For once in Mizkifs career, I don’t want to farm content.”

Mizkif continued his thought, explaining that on top of not wanting to farm content — he considers a lot of these people his friends, and he doesn’t want to make them angry over him farming content for likes.

“You’re not only attacking their entire job, but you’re also attacking their personality,” he explained.

This isn’t the first time Mizkif has spoken up about the situation either, as he was recently left speechless reading Hasan’s reaction to xQc’s tier list.