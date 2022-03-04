Mizkif reveals his heart is “100% normal again” after long-term issues

Mizkif revealed his heart is “100% normal again” after battling with myocarditis, a potentially dangerous condition caused by a viral infection, for several years.

In June 2019, Mizkif opened up about his battle with myocarditis — an inflammation of the heart muscle which weakens the heart, forcing it to work harder. Viral infections typically cause it.

Symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, inability to exercise, and an irregular heartbeat. However, in worst-case scenarios, it can cause complications leading to heart failure and potentially death.

Miz experienced chest pains and heart palpitations throughout the years. It got so bad at times it stopped him from streaming. Fortunately, his heart is back to normal now. He broke the news on social media.

“I just went to the doctor and got an ultrasound,” he wrote on Twitter. “My heart is one hundred percent normal again!” This led to an output of support from fans and friends, including Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys.

JUST WENT TO THE DOCTOR GOT AN ULTRASOUND AND MY HEART IS 100% NORMAL AGAIN 💝🎉🎊 — Mizkif (@REALMizkif) March 3, 2022

According to Healthline, most people with myocarditis recover without any long-term negative effects on their hearts. However, one study found that it can take three to seven years to fully recover in some cases.

Miz hasn’t disclosed all the details about his conversation with the doctor. However, the streamer is just happy to be fully healthy again and get back on the internet doing what he loves most — creating content.