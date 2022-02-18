Mizkif reveals health issues impacting Twitch stream schedule

Popular Twitch streamer Mizkif has revealed that several health issues have directly impacted his Twitch stream schedule, causing him to go several days without broadcasting.

Since Mizkif began streaming in 2018, he has amassed over a million followers on his Twitch Channel. Just two years later, he joined up with like-minded streamers Asmongold, nmplol, jschlatt, and more to create OTK.

As he’s followed a fairly regular stream schedule since he began gaining popularity, fans of the creator definitely notice when he misses a stream or two.

In a YouTube video on February 18, 2022, Mizkif explained that he has missed a few days of streaming due to several health issues and has revealed when he plans to return.

Mizkif reveals health issues

Almost immediately after starting the video, Mizkif noted that he had missed the last several days of streaming. He then explained that he has been feeling very tired, and hasn’t been able to sleep — causing him to not have the energy to go live.

“I can fall asleep almost instantly. What happens, is that I wake up after three hours and all I can think about is trying to go back to sleep,” he explained. “It’s not been easy. I’ve been very tired for the last few days so I saw a doctor.”

His doctor told him that he suffers from late-night anxiety, as well as a gluten allergy that may be affecting his sleep.

Showing that he is allergic to eggs, gluten, wheat, dairy, and corn — and now has to remove those from his diet — Mizkif explained that a lot of his diet are those foods.

“It makes sense that I have less energy because I eat a lot of it,” he said.

He hopes to return to his stream on February 19 and that a lot of stuff is coming up that he’s excited about. One of those things is Schooled season 2 — which premieres on February 21 at 2 pm on Mizkifs Twitch channel.