Mizkif may be facing legal action as Twitch streamer refuses to bring his own trash in

Popular Twitch streamer Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo may have to go to court after a large number of HOA fines have allegedly piled up due to a housemate’s negligence.

For those unaware, HOA stands for the Homeowners Association. This association essentially enforces the rules to maintain a given neighborhood. In Mizkif’s case, his content house appears to have gotten on their HOA’s bad side, which may end up with Mizkif having to go to court.

Mizkif shared the predicament in a recent conversation with Emily ‘Emiru’ Schunk while live forTwitch chat to hear:

“Did you know that we got ten things in the mail for HOA? We’re getting in trouble a lot, to the point where I might have to go to court,” Mizkif explained.

“What?” Emiru replied bluntly.

“Yeah, so basically HOA is fining us every single week and we’re having problems with them. And the reason why we’re having problems with them is because we aren’t taking the garbage back into the house.

“And that’s not my fault, because I bought the house, and I expect one of us to bring the garbage back in. Yeah, no, my HOA is really cringe. Like, really cringe. If you don’t bring the garbage back in two days, they will fine you.”

“I don’t even know what day of the week garbage day is,” Emiru admitted.

The two muted, then discussed the specific trash day. But shortly after they unmuted, Mizkif added “make sure on Tuesday, you have to bring the garbage back in.”

Currently, it’s unclear if Mizkif will indeed take this to court or simply pay the amassing fines and be done with it. One thing is for sure though, someone in his content creator house needs to start bringing the rubbish in.