Mizkif denies steroid use allegations: “I don’t know how that happened”

Mizkif has spoken out on rumors he has been using steroids, denying the accusations and explaining his recent weight loss journey and exercise habits in-depth to combat these allegations.

Mizkif has been on a weight loss journey over the last few months, sharing the highs and lows on Twitch.

However not everyone believes his development has been ‘natural’. He has been accused of using steroids, something he vehemently denies. The Twitch star opened up on how the allegations came out of nowhere, and they’re nothing more than pointless rumors.

“I don’t know if you guys have noticed over the past few months, there has been rumors,” he said. “There are rumors that I am on steroids. There are rumors that I am called ‘Roidkif’ now.

“I don’t know how that happened.

“One girl said she saw me at the gym, tweeted about it and said I look like I’m having roid rage. B*tch I was just lifting, I was doing two plates. I was warming up. What do you mean I’m on roid rage?

“People think I’m on steroids. It’s a very talked about thing that I am on roids. No I am not on roids but there are conversations about it and there is a Reddit post about it.”

Mizkif then goes on to explain what his current exercise and diet entails, and how a long history of lifting weight is playing a big part in how he has been able to see such steady progress in recent months.

“How about you say that I’ve been lifting for 12 years, that I’ve been lifting on and off for 12 years. I will say this, I have been working out like crazy. That’s all I do. I go to the gym every single day, I work out the whole time.”

The content creator then wraps up the conversations by confirming that he has “lost about 18 to 19 pounds.”