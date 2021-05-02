Mizkif defends Ice Poseidon after Karl Jacobs 'scapegoats' him in apology - Dexerto

Twitch star ‘Mizkif’ has defended controversial streamer Paul ‘Ice Poseidon’ Denino after he was dragged into social media drama regarding Karl Jacobs. The Minecraft star apologized for ‘supporting’ Poseidon, but Mizkif claims it was a scapegoat.

Ice Poseidon was dragged into the spotlight yet again after Karl Jacobs apologized to his fans for supporting the controversial streamer’s content in years gone by.

“I just want to make it clear, a million percent I don’t condone anything they’ve done. I guess I did actively support bad content creators at one point and I’m sorry,” he said.

However, Mizkif believes that Jacobs’ explanation of the past didn’t need to ‘scapegoat’ Ice Poseidon. Mizkif claimed that “90% of your [favorite] streamers watched Ice Poseidon,” and that “no one has a clean slate.”

Advertisement

“Who else do we have on our list chat, of people who used to watch Ice Poseidon? You’ve got me, you’ve got JustMinx, Summit1g, Shroud, xQc stream sniping him and going to his house. Sodapoppin, Mitch Jones, Asmongold, Trainwrecks. Greekgodx sat on his couch for two months,” he said in a recent Twitch stream.

Mizkif, who used to watch almost every Ice Poseidon stream, claims Denino has done a lot of growing up, and his content is a lot more mature than it once was.

Read More: Ice Poseidon hits out at social media hate after Karl Jacobs apology

“Everyone just sh*ts on him, and I get it. I totally understand why people attack Ice for the way he acted years ago, but it’s been four f**king years since this sh*t. If you really care and look at his content, you would know that Ice…as years went on, he got less edgy.”

Advertisement

“When he first started in Runescape, it was the most racist, edgy sh*t I’ve ever seen in my entire life. I cannot defend that.

“As time went on, it did get way less edgy. Ice grew up as a person, and I’m sure he did with the internet as well.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Poseidon, who now streams on YouTube after his permanent Twitch ban, said he was “sick and tired of being everyone’s scapegoat.”

Mizkif believes that Ice Poseidon has grown, and that the rest of the internet has to own up to the fact they acted in the same way when they were younger.

Advertisement

Read More: Karl Jacobs responds after coming under fire for supporting Ice Poseidon

“We’re progressive, we’re growing. People don’t want to admit they did that sh*t, [but] they’re straight up liars.”