Mizkif claims it’s “way easier” for women on Twitch to break into the streamer scene

Mizkif claimed it’s “way easier” for women to break into the streaming scene on Twitch compared to men but believes a “glass ceiling” makes it harder for them to rise to the top.

Twitch has quite a large disparity between men and women on the platform. A report in 2020 revealed that 65% of the users were men, which also influences viewership. It was more or less the same in 2021 too.

Mizkif believes that disparity makes it “easier” for women to break into the scene — at least initially.

However, he admitted they’re held back by a “glass ceiling” and need to deal with more hardship along the way.

“I’m going to say something that’s honestly true: women have a much easier time getting the initial 100 to 200 viewers,” he claimed on stream.

“I’m sorry, it’s just the truth, and if you don’t think that’s the truth, then you’re wrong.

“It is way easier for women to get to that 100, 200, or even 300 viewer count point. Women have it so much easier than men, and it’s just the truth.”

However, Miz doesn’t think it’s all sunshine and rainbows. “Women have a glass ceiling, and that is just the truth. Women have a glass ceiling and it is almost impossible to get through.”

He insisted it’s different for men, who have an “infinite ceiling” due to the one-sided demographic.

“Men have an infinite ceiling. They are not hard-capped. Women are hard-capped at a ceiling of around 600 to 1000 viewers.”

Miz also acknowledged that women need to deal with more harassment compared to men on Twitch. It’s something he’s mentioned in the past.

“It is easier for female streamers to get more viewers, but I’m telling you, they also deal with way more sh*t. Like, women deal with stalkers, they deal with annoying f**ks, and they deal with men bothering them.”