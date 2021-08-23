Mizkif calls out ‘hypocrite’ GreekGodx after Mia reveals awkward TwitchCon moment

Mizkif called out Dimitri ‘GreekGodx’ Antonatos for being a ‘hypocrite’ after Mia revealed he filmed her without permission when they first met at Twitchcon, which is exactly what he tried to “cancel” him for.

GreekGodx has been at odds with Mizkif ever since he claimed he was “desperate for content” following the drama on his IRL stream that happened after Natalia ‘Alinity’ Mogollon accused a waiter of being racist to HAchubby.

His main line of argument was that Mizkif should keep to himself and not film people unless they want to be filmed. He also claimed people should “stop watching streamers” like Mizkif and even declared they were never friends.

Advertisement

But in an interesting turn of events, Mizkif was talking about the situation with Mia, and she revealed that Greek filmed her without permission when they first met at Twitchcon. Mizkif called him out for it, claiming he’s a ‘hypocrite.’

“The one time I met him was at Twitchcon,” said Mia. “He came up to me with a camera, didn’t ask if he could film me. I thought that was a little rude.”

“Did you just say Greek was rude and filmed you without asking?” scoffed Mizkif. “Isn’t that exactly what Greek tried to cancel me for? I was bothering people and filming them and being rude while not asking? Isn’t that exactly what Greek did?”

Advertisement

He explained how it’s ironic and hypocritical that he did the exact same thing he accused Mizkif of doing and subsequently blocked him for.

“I wonder what is going on with you, buddy,” he said. “Interesting, Greek.”

Mizkif’s comments suggest he’s still annoyed about his fellow Twitch star’s comments and isn’t willing to bury the hatchet with Greek anytime soon.

However, Nick ‘Nmplol’ Polom, who has also fallen out with Greek in recent times, says he hopes they’ll “all be friends again” someday.