Mitch Jones remembers late friend Reckful with heartbreaking tribute song - Dexerto

Nine months after the passing of iconic Twitch streamer and esports pro Byron ‘Reckful’ Bernstein, longtime friend and fellow content creator Mitch Jones has released an emotional tribute song.

When news of Reckful’s passing hit the internet on July 2, it sent shockwaves throughout the industry. Reckful was a pioneer in the streaming space, often broadcasting live to thousands of viewers regardless of what he was doing.

From casual World of Warcraft sessions to innovative IRL streams, he was a trendsetter beloved by many. In-game tributes have gone from large-scale gatherings to timeless memorials that you can visit at any point.

Almost a year since the tragedy and longtime friend Mitch Jones has now released a tribute of his own. A song titled ‘Now that you’re gone,’ reflects on their journey through touching lyrics and classic footage of the two together.

“This song was really hard to make,” Jones tweeted on April 20. “It’s from my heart.”

“Yeah my friend Byron was a legend,” he sings in the chorus. “Now that he’s gone I won’t forget him.”

The video for the song features clips from their IRL journeys mixed in with some of Reckful’s funniest gaming moments. Throughout the first verse, Jones outlined how he lives with “regret” for not asking Reckful if he was okay at the time. “I feel like the one to blame,” he said.

“There’s not much to say. I miss you every day and I’m lost without you.”

Support from fans came flooding in after Jones released the three-minute track.

From TimTheTatMan to Mizkif, plenty of fellow content creators were touched by the tribute as well.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, or know anyone that is, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA), the Samaritans 116-123 (UK), or Lifeline 13-11-14 (AUS).