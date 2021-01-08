Mitch Jones denied Twitch partnership again after losing status in 2019 - Dexerto

Popular streamer Mitch Jones has once again been denied a partnership with Twitch after initially losing his status in 2019 in wake of several bans.

Mitch Jones is an OG IRL streamer on Twitch, having been broadcasting on the site for nigh on nine years.

However, his expansive career has been fraught with controversy, as he has received a series of bans throughout his time on the platform for such offenses as reading his chat while driving and showing racist messages on camera.

In 2019, Jones’ status as a Twitch partner was removed — and although Twitch never gave a reason for this development, many speculated that the broadcaster had received one too many back-to-back bans to warrant his partnership with the site.

Since then, Jones has been doing everything he can to renew this status with Twitch. The broadcaster already boasts 558,000 followers and streams on a daily basis, appearing to meet the site’s requirements for partnership.

It doesn’t look like his efforts are bearing any fruit, though, as he revealed in a January 7 tweet that he’d been denied, yet again, posting an email he’d received from Twitch in a screenshot.

“Hey mitchjones, thank you for applying to the Partner Program,” Twitch’s letter read. “Unfortunately, we cannot offer you Partnership at this time.”

The email cuts off after this sentence, leaving out any other explanation that may have been given for their denial — and Mitch’s own caption, “Sadge,” also leaves little to be gleaned from the situation.

Although his fans are showing an outpouring of support for the star, it doesn’t seem like he’ll be able to reap any of the benefits of the Partner Program, which include such features as extra emote slots, 60 days of storage for past broadcasts, and more.

While Jones’ subscription badge was missing after the removal of his Partner status in 2019, it seems that he’s managed to reach Affiliate again, as fans can now subscribe to his channel.

Although he’s still able to earn revenue on his stream, it seems that he won’t get the perks that Partnership brings anytime soon.