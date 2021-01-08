 Mitch Jones denied Twitch partnership again after losing status in 2019 - Dexerto
Mitch Jones denied Twitch partnership again after losing status in 2019

Published: 8/Jan/2021 22:10

by Virginia Glaze
Mitch Jones denied Twitch partnership again
Instagram: @mitchones3 / Twitch

Mitch Jones

Popular streamer Mitch Jones has once again been denied a partnership with Twitch after initially losing his status in 2019 in wake of several bans.

Mitch Jones is an OG IRL streamer on Twitch, having been broadcasting on the site for nigh on nine years.

However, his expansive career has been fraught with controversy, as he has received a series of bans throughout his time on the platform for such offenses as reading his chat while driving and showing racist messages on camera.

In 2019, Jones’ status as a Twitch partner was removed — and although Twitch never gave a reason for this development, many speculated that the broadcaster had received one too many back-to-back bans to warrant his partnership with the site.

Since then, Jones has been doing everything he can to renew this status with Twitch. The broadcaster already boasts 558,000 followers and streams on a daily basis, appearing to meet the site’s requirements for partnership.

It doesn’t look like his efforts are bearing any fruit, though, as he revealed in a January 7 tweet that he’d been denied, yet again, posting an email he’d received from Twitch in a screenshot.

“Hey mitchjones, thank you for applying to the Partner Program,” Twitch’s letter read. “Unfortunately, we cannot offer you Partnership at this time.”

The email cuts off after this sentence, leaving out any other explanation that may have been given for their denial — and Mitch’s own caption, “Sadge,” also leaves little to be gleaned from the situation.

Although his fans are showing an outpouring of support for the star, it doesn’t seem like he’ll be able to reap any of the benefits of the Partner Program, which include such features as extra emote slots, 60 days of storage for past broadcasts, and more.

Twitch Partner Requirements
Twitch
To attain Partnership status, streamers must complete the Path to Partner, among other requirements.

While Jones’ subscription badge was missing after the removal of his Partner status in 2019, it seems that he’s managed to reach Affiliate again, as fans can now subscribe to his channel.

Although he’s still able to earn revenue on his stream, it seems that he won’t get the perks that Partnership brings anytime soon.

TikTok star Ava Louise admits she fabricated the Kanye West & Jeffree Star affair rumors

Published: 8/Jan/2021 19:32

by Virginia Glaze
Ava Louise admits to fabricating Jeffree Star Kanye West affair rumors
YouTube: Jeffree Star, PowerfulJRE / Instagram: @avalouiise

Jeffree Star Kanye West

Leaked audio from TikTok star Ava Louise appears to show the influencer admitting to completely making up the viral rumors that Jeffree Star and Kanye West were having a secret affair.

On January 6, the internet went up in flames due to a completely unexpected rumor, which claimed that a major male beauty influencer had been behind the Kim Kardashian / Kanye West divorce.

Although she didn’t name him, the TikToker who kicked off the rumors — a content creator named Ava Louise — appeared to heavily hint that the male influencer was Jeffree Star, a massively popular YouTuber and owner of his own makeup empire.

With Star appearing to find the scandal humorous and even poking fun at the rumors with cryptic Tweets, many found some credibility in the situation — but he fully debunked the matter on January 7, claiming that he’s never even met Kanye.

After two days of the rumors running rampant online, it seems that Ava Louise has admitted to completely fabricating the entire ordeal, as told by audio from a leaked text conversation.

“I’m literally not even getting sued,” Louise can be heard saying in the audio clip. “I made the entire scandal up. There is literally not one bit of truth to anything I have said. I just tricked the entire world into talking about me again because I was on a lot of Adderall.”

Well, there you have it: Ava Louise made the entire scandal up so that the internet would talk about her again, thanks to the help of certain prescription medications.

Needless to say, it doesn’t look like the internet is too pleased with Ava’s latest stunt, which comes months after she licked a toilet seat in a “challenge” amid the global health crisis last year.

“She did all of this for nothing,” one commenter said of the situation.

“Bro, if you’re bored, just play Roblox or something,” another joked. “There was no need to do that.”

“Imagine starting stuff that can hurt ppl in the process for fun,” yet another said.

Kim and Kanye themselves have denied the rumors, according to a source close to the couple, making this entire scenario a 24-hour whirlwind that stopped as quickly as it started.