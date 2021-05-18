Miranda Sings actress Colleen Ballinger reveals she’s pregnant after miscarriage - Dexerto

YouTuber Colleen Ballinger, also known for her comedic character Miranda Sings, has revealed that she is finally pregnant again after suffering from a miscarriage in February.

Colleen is a popular YouTuber with more than 8.5 million subscribers who became well-known for her character Miranda Sings, recognizable for her irritating persona and smudged red lipstick, and even got her own Netflix show called “Haters back off.”

The YouTuber also documents her life through vlogs and other social media, paying particular focus to her family life with her 2-year-old Flynn and her husband Erik.

Colleen also documented her pregnancy with Flynn, which was traumatic as she suffered from a number of different and severe pregnancy symptoms including nausea which led her to claim she would never have another child.

Advertisement

However, early in 2021, Colleen found out that she had become pregnant yet again. Although unplanned, she realized just how much she really did want another child, before heart-breakingly suffering from a miscarriage. Colleen then began trying for another baby.

Speaking candidly to her viewers, the Miranda Sings actress revealed that she has finally managed to become pregnant once again and she is absolutely ecstatic, showing clips of her finding out from a test on April 16, and adding that she is two months along.

“I took about a million pregnancy tests over the last few months hoping every single one would say positive and every time it’s a negative my heart shattered,” she said.

Advertisement

She explained that she had wanted to wait until she was through the first trimester to tell the world, but she was so excited and just couldn’t keep it quiet, also noting that in some photos posted online she had forgotten to edit out a nausea wristband which led some people to suspect the truth.

Colleen gushed about her excitement to see Flynn become a big brother, despite the fact that her symptoms this time around, even at only 8 weeks in, were even worse.

“Everything going on in there in the uterus area is perfect and healthy and wonderful. I am a disaster, but as long as everything in the uterus is good, that’s okay. I can handle it. I’ve been through this before and I’ve been through it before in a very horrible painful way and I can do it again.”

Advertisement

Colleen is due in December and fans are incredibly excited to see her second pregnancy journey move forward.