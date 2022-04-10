Miranda Cosgrove goes viral recreating iconic “I actually do cuss” TikTok sound

Miranda Cosgrove has recreated her viral “I actually do cuss a little” audio which dominated TikTok throughout March, with the new video garnering over 13 million views.

TikTok audios, or ‘sounds’ as they are referred to on the app, are at the center of a huge portion of viral content, with some audios being used in hundreds of thousands of videos across the platform.

Actress Miranda Cosgrove went hugely viral in March when a clip of her on episode 41 of the Good For You Podcast with Whitney Cummings, which was originally uploaded in August 2020, resurfaced.

The clip in question shows Miranda talking about whether or not she uses curse words, going on to say the now-iconic phrase, “I actually do cuss a little,” adding that her favorite curse word is, “probably f**k.”

The video instantly became a viral meme as thousands of TikTok users were imitating the popular sound.

Now, Miranda has actually recreated the viral sound herself, dancing to a remix version alongside Amanda Cerny.

The pair lip-synced to the original conversation between Whitney and Miranda, before dancing to the Duke & Jones remix which has had over 170,000 videos made with it.

Fans naturally loved that Miranda had decided to participate in the trend, with one user writing, “she’s so cuteee yes Miranda,” and another saying, “the amount of times I watched this BRUH.”

Within just a day, the clip, posted to Amanda Cerny’s TikTok account, has garnered over 13 million views and 2.3 million likes, and it looks like it’s only set to get more.

In response to the trend, Miranda told Entertainment Tonight: “It’s really funny, I love seeing all the videos, it’s hilarious.” However, she did joke that host Whitney had “framed” her, as TikTok seemed to think that it was actually Miranda laughing at the end of the viral sound.