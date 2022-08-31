MiO Level Up challenge Fortnite final placements: Full results of $100,000 event

MiO and GCN hosted an action-packed Finals of the MiO Level Up Challenge on August 24, with 10 teams consisting of the top Fortnite influencers and pros converging in a 3 stage event.

The culmination was a massive success, with Twitch’s front page of Fortnite being lit up with streams from the MiO finals. Over 30 players advanced to the Finals Stage where they were drafted into 10 teams of 4 along with 10 team captains representing a flavor of MiO. With a $100,000 prize pool, much more than just bragging rights were on the line for the 10 teams.

The Finals Format consisted of three stages. The first round had all 10 teams competing in a 1-hour Elimination Race with the top 6 squads advancing to bracket play for Stage 2.

The competition was fierce throughout the entire tournament, but ultimately, Team Strawberry Watermelon and Team Sweet Tea were the final two left in Stage 3 in a head-to-head, best of 5 series Elim Race with wins counting as bonus points to determine who takes home the MiO Level Up Title!

During the finals, a variety of strategies were on show, but ultimately it was Team Strawberry Watermelon prevailing with Team Captain Zemie and taking home the $50,000 prize for first place. Team Sweet Tea took home 2nd place after an intense duel in the finals.

Official Final Standings

Rank Team Name Participants 1 Team Strawberry Watermelon Zemie, GirlyBella, Jayth, Jivi 2 Team Sweet Tea Thiefs, Prospering, Rodey, Snaz 3 Team Cherry Black Berry Ceice, Moose, Muz, Okis 4 Team Acai Berry Storm Punisher, Orgin GGs, narwhal, Ritualx 5 Team Fruit Punch Dr Lupo, Maddynf, BonsaiBroz, Plfuger 6 Team Lemonade Replays, PaMstou, Fetch, Sticks 7 Team Strawberry Pineapple Smash Max Holloway, Deroller, Infi, Tilt 8 Team Black Cherry TimTheTatman, Acorn, Blake, Voil 9 Team Orange Tangerine Thinnd, lolSamppA, VerT, npen 10 Team Arctic Grape Ewok, Moo, Crackly, Mechton

During the broadcast, viewers selected their favorite players and nominated them as MiO All-Stars. Be sure to tune into the MiO All-Star Voting starting in early September to select your favorite All-Stars from the Finals.

The Top 4 All-Stars will receive MiO for a year, so make sure to cast your vote!