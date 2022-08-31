EntertainmentEntertainment

MiO Level Up challenge Fortnite final placements: Full results of $100,000 event

Dylan Horetski
Sponsored
Mio Level Up HeaderMiO

MiO and GCN hosted an action-packed Finals of the MiO Level Up Challenge on August 24, with 10 teams consisting of the top Fortnite influencers and pros converging in a 3 stage event.

The culmination was a massive success, with Twitch’s front page of Fortnite being lit up with streams from the MiO finals. Over 30 players advanced to the Finals Stage where they were drafted into 10 teams of 4 along with 10 team captains representing a flavor of MiO. With a $100,000 prize pool, much more than just bragging rights were on the line for the 10 teams.

The Finals Format consisted of three stages. The first round had all 10 teams competing in a 1-hour Elimination Race with the top 6 squads advancing to bracket play for Stage 2.

The competition was fierce throughout the entire tournament, but ultimately, Team Strawberry Watermelon and Team Sweet Tea were the final two left in Stage 3 in a head-to-head, best of 5 series Elim Race with wins counting as bonus points to determine who takes home the MiO Level Up Title!

During the finals, a variety of strategies were on show, but ultimately it was Team Strawberry Watermelon prevailing with Team Captain Zemie and taking home the $50,000 prize for first place. Team Sweet Tea took home 2nd place after an intense duel in the finals.

Official Final Standings

RankTeam NameParticipants
1Team Strawberry WatermelonZemie, GirlyBella, Jayth, Jivi
2Team Sweet TeaThiefs, Prospering, Rodey, Snaz
3Team Cherry Black BerryCeice, Moose, Muz, Okis
4Team Acai Berry StormPunisher, Orgin GGs, narwhal, Ritualx
5Team Fruit Punch Dr Lupo, Maddynf, BonsaiBroz, Plfuger
6Team LemonadeReplays, PaMstou, Fetch, Sticks
7Team Strawberry Pineapple SmashMax Holloway, Deroller, Infi, Tilt
8Team Black CherryTimTheTatman, Acorn, Blake, Voil
9Team Orange TangerineThinnd, lolSamppA, VerT, npen
10Team Arctic GrapeEwok, Moo, Crackly, Mechton

During the broadcast, viewers selected their favorite players and nominated them as MiO All-Stars. Be sure to tune into the MiO All-Star Voting starting in early September to select your favorite All-Stars from the Finals.

The Top 4 All-Stars will receive MiO for a year, so make sure to cast your vote!

