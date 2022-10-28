Minecraft YouTuber Sapnap joins NRG as content creator & co-owner

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Massive Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer Sapnap has taken a huge step in his gaming career after joining NRG as a co-owner and content creator.

Sapnap is known best for his role as one of the most dominant hunters in Dream’s Minecraft Manhunt series, but he’s also grown a huge fanbase of his own. With over 4.6 million subscribers on YouTube and 3.1 million followers on Twitch, his popularity has skyrocketed since his first Manhunt appearance in 2020.

While he doesn’t post content frequently to his YouTube channel, the views themselves prove he is a massively successful creator. Each of his videos easily surpasses 1 million views, and it’s not all that rare for Sapnap to post a video that will gain 10+ million views.

He’s also one of the most popular members of the DreamSMP group and lives with Dream and GeorgeNotFound in real life. But this loud and lethal Minecraft player has just taken a huge leap in his gaming career.

Sapnap joins NRG as co-owner

On October 28, Sapnap announced he would be joining NRG as a co-owner and content creator. The announcement came in the form of a Twitter video where several of his friends refused to play video games with him.

But while checking his Valorant Night Market, Sapnap was greeted with the option to buy NRG. And with the purchase, he became the co-owner of the populace Esports organization NRG.

Sapnap’s new role with NRG is similar to that of CourageJD’s with 100Thieves and TimTheTatman’s with Complexity. While they officially join a gaming org, they will still create content to draw in new fans.

Popular members of NRG include Clix (Fortnite), benjyfishy (Fortnite/Valorant), Justin (Rocket League), and Willius (Valorant). Sapnap will join co-owners Mark Mastrov and Andy Miller.