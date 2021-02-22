Logo
Minecraft YouTuber Fundy responds to backlash over ‘offensive’ Jackbox jokes

Published: 22/Feb/2021 12:05

by Connor Bennett
Fundy addressing a camera
Twitch: Fundy

Minecraft YouTuber Fundy has apologized for his ‘offensive’ jokes from a game of Jackbox where he played alongside KSI, James Charles, Quackity, and others.

Just like Cards against Humanity, Jackbox games have players pulling out outrageous answers to win points and minigames against friends and other creators. 

It’s become a popular game with streamers and YouTubers, but during a star-studded February 20, a number of creators – including KSI and Fundy – came under fire for jokes that some fans labeled as offensive and demanded he issue an apology for.

While he brushed off the cries at the time, joking that some of the tweets “hurt his feelings,” Fundy responded with an apology during a short stream afterward. 

Quiplash start screen in Jackbox
Jackbox
Jackbox minigames like Quiplash reward players for making crass jokes.

The Minecraft YouTuber hopped on Twitch for 20 minutes to address what had happened, noting that he didn’t want to hide away for a few days, but rather tackle his “f**ked up” jokes head-on. 

“I just want to own up to it, that’s all I want to do. I don’t want to sugarcoat it, I don’t want to talk around it,  I don’t want to stay quiet about it – I just want to say, what I said was shit,” the Minecrafter said. “What I said was horrible, it was not good. That’s simply it, and I apologize for that.”

In case anyone had missed them at the time, Fundy showed off his joke, admitting that he was wrong to take jibes at sexual assault and that he never meant to hurt anyone with the jokes. 

Plenty of his viewers accepted the Minecraft stars apology, while others questioned as to why he was apologizing, seeing as plenty of other similar jokes are made by other creators. 

Ultimately, you won’t please everyone, and some viewers will never come back around after the initial outrage, but at least the YouTuber attempted to mend some fences with a lengthy and heartfelt apology.

Who has the most posts on TikTok?

Published: 22/Feb/2021 13:34

by Georgina Smith
TikTok logo next to the post button
TikTok

TikTok

With endless amounts of songs, dances, and trends to participate in on TikTok, the potential for new content is endless, and some creators definitely like to post a lot for their followers. But who has the most posts on TikTok?

If there’s one app that people are turning to right now for their viral content fix, it’s TikTok. As the userbase grows, and new communities spring from the huge range of people making content on the platform, TikTok is taking over as one of the biggest influences in social media.

The power of TikTok fame is also tempting for many new users starting out on the app, as people like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae have launched successful careers thanks to their millions of followers and huge influence.

However, the accounts with the most posts are not generally huge creators but instead are smaller creators who tend to post a lot as a way to maximize their engagement and visibility.

TikTok loading page on a phone with a bright background
Wikimedia Commons, Solen Feyissa
TikTok is a hotspot for viral trends and videos.

This can mean that some of these accounts post quite random or sporadic content, but there are others that stick to a consistent theme and just upload on a very frequent basis.

Regardless, the sheer number of posts some of the accounts have is extraordinary, and it must have taken a huge amount of time to build up that much content.

But who exactly has the most content on TikTok? Using data from SocialTracker, this list reveals who’s at the top of their posting game.

Users with the most posts on TikTok:

5 — Jerry Mayenschein: 17,400

Jerry has almost 700,000 followers on TikTok and his content predominantly consists of him duetting other people and lip-syncing to popular songs or TikTok Sounds. While his videos don’t generally get a lot of views, he often has people in his comments making reference to his videos and asking him to duet them.

4 — An Old Agony: 19,100

This account has just over 200,000 followers, and they repost viral fact-posts and memes whilst filming their face in the background in every post.

@aoa_me

#greenscreensticker #didyouknow #woman #motivation #makeup #marilynmonroe

♬ Piss On The Floor – Aunt T Jackie

3 — Litten X Isabelle: 23,500

While having a smaller follower count of  13,000, this account posts just as frequently as other entries on the list. Their content is a lot more sporadic, but often features items like toys and cartoon characters.

2 — harrietfreestyle: 33,600

Harriet has a verified account with over 5.5 million followers. Her content centers around soccer and sports, using her many videos to show some of her best trick shots.

1 — GodZion: 36,800

With just over 60,000 followers, GodZion has become known for being the account with the most posts on the app. While a lot of his content seems to be gaming-focused, he’s recently started using TikTok’s new Q&A feature to start answering questions from people who are curious about his content.

@_zgt_

Answer to @luvhaknox

♬ SlugTerra – Zgt

This list contains a very different set of creators to the list of the most followed creators, but along with being known just for having so many posts, some of these accounts are starting to get recognized for their content.