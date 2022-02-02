Minecraft streamers Ranboo & Tubbo sign with Misfits Gaming

Misfits Gaming are continuing their descent into the world of Minecraft by signing two of the game’s biggest content creators: Ranboo and Tubbo.

On February 2, the gaming and esports org announced their new additions as Minecraft continues to thrive on Twitch, YouTube, and social media. Misfits, known primarily as an esports org with a number of rosters, have been pushing into Minecraft content since 2021.

The org already has popular teams across Rocket League, League of Legends, Call of Duty (Florida Mutineers), Overwatch (Florida Mayhem), and other titles. Now, they’re upping their game in Minecraft, too.

By bringing in Ranboo and Tubbo, the org is adding to their existing Minecraft creator team and bringing on two of the game’s biggest names.

Misfits Gaming sign Ranboo and Tubbo

So…@TubboLive and @Ranboosaysstuff joined #MisfitsCraft. What does this mean??? More collaborations, more events, more content, more great things for the community 🙂 so much dumb cool stuff 🙂 pic.twitter.com/ghu75OmZqu — Misfits Gaming (@MisfitsGG) February 2, 2022

Combined, Ranboo and Tubbo have about 6 million followers on Twitter, 6-plus million subscribers on YouTube, and 8.9 million on Twitch. The two have cultivated engaged, passionate communities and that plays a major role in the Misfits partnership.

As the org explained in a press release, they want their creator team to be “unique, inclusive, entertaining, and generally pretty wholesome.” With Ranboo and Tubbo, Misfits instantly solidify their reach in the Minecraft world.

Misfits have also revealed one venture they’re excited to take on with Tubbo, in particular. As they teased in the press release, they’ll be supporting him with his very own server: “Tubnet.”

We’ve seen custom Minecraft servers get wild before and we can’t wait to see what the new Misfits streamers will be able to put together.