Minecraft star TommyInnit reveals his most "bizarre" interaction with IRL hater - Dexerto

TommyInnit is one of the biggest Minecraft content creators on the internet — but despite his sprawling fanbase, not everyone is enthusiastic about his streams and videos.

The life of a social media star certainly seems like a charmed one; garnering millions upon millions of fans, scoring big cash from major brand deals and essentially being a celebrity are all definite perks to the job.

However, not every facet of the influencer lifestyle is a positive one. More so than A-List actors and Grammy-winning singers, internet celebs tend to share more of their private lives with their viewers, resulting in (sometimes toxic) parasocial relationships.

Advertisement

Sometimes, fans — and haters — can take these parasocial relationships too far, with many influencers sharing horror stories of being stalked by haters or having their homes broken into by fans.

While TommyInnit, a hugely popular Minecraft personality with over 9 million YouTube subscribers and one of the fastest-growing Twitch channels, has no such harrowing tales, he did share a “bizarre” encounter he experienced with a hater in real life.

During an interview with fellow YouTuber Anthony Padilla, TommyInnit claimed that he’d been approached by an angry viewer while hanging out with a friend.

“I had a hater once come up to me and go, ‘Your channel is a**!'” Tommy regaled to a laughing Padilla. “And I was like, ‘What?’ And then me and my friend kind of lost our s**t, and he looked really angry and went, ‘It – it – it’s s**t!'”

Advertisement

“It’s fair enough if you don’t like someone,” the Minecrafter continued. “But to then shout it? Like, he must’ve really been in the portion of viewers that found me annoying at first. …just being a d**k, you know? I was like, ‘What the hell?’ It was so bizarre!”

(Topic begins at 8:36)

Tommy is well aware that, being a public figure, he can’t exactly pop off on his hater in the same way, with the YouTuber himself joking that he realized, “Oh wow, I can’t go out and be a d**k in public with my friends!” when he reached a certain level of internet fame.

Advertisement

While there’s always a dark side to stardom, Tommy seems to be taking it all in stride — even finding humor in otherwise hairy situations such as his incident with the angry hater.