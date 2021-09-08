Minecraft star Punz announces break from streaming due to mental health struggles

YouTuber and Twitch streamer Punz announced that he’s taking a break from streaming, saying he needs a break for his mental health.

Streaming can be a difficult and incredibly time-consuming job, and many content creators have taken time off citing their need for a break. We’ve seen streamers like Pokimane take time off streaming, influenced by factors like burnout and being overworked.

Other streamers like DisguisedToast have cited mental health as the reason for taking breaks from social media, saying “I’m addicted to that dopamine when people are talking to me. It’s really bad, I know.” It’s always a good thing to allow creators time to step away so that they can recalibrate.

Now, one of the most popular Minecraft streamers on all of Twitch, Punz, has announced a break from streaming.

Punz announces break

Punz, the YouTuber and streamer known for their Minecraft and Among Us content, has announced that they are taking an extended break from streaming, citing mental health concerns.

In the tweet with the announcement they also offered an apology saying, “hey guys, I know this is kind of out of the blue but streams are going to be put on hold indefinitely for a mental health break. I’m sorry”

An outpouring of support came out from his fans and friends, telling him to feel better and take all the time that he needs. Punz has built a massive fanbase through his Minecraft videos, often in collaboration with the likes of the Dream Team, which is lead by star streamer Dream himself. He recently reached over 350k YouTube subscribers and sits at 1.2 million followers on Twitch, a testament to how much he’s grown his channels over the last year.

Hopefully, Punz can take the time he needs to rest up and get his mind right.