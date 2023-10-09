Minecraft Crazy Sheep: How to play viral Minecraft minigame on TikTok

A new Minecraft game filter, called Minecraft Crazy Sheep, is taking TikTok by storm as users get frustrated while trying to win the game. But how do you play it? Here’s everything you need to know.

Short-form video platform TikTok is known for having a wide variety of filters and effects that users can apply to their videos, ranging from makeup filters to minigames.

One minigame filter that has been taking over the app, particularly throughout September and October, is the Minecraft Crazy Sheep game filter. This lets users do their best to escort a sheep from one end of the screen to the other by trying to align moving pieces as a path.

However, the game isn’t as easy as it sounds as even the smallest misalignment will make the sheep unable to continue.

If this sounds like the game for you, here’s everything you need to know to access the game on your TikTok.

Minecraft Crazy Sheep game: How to play on TikTok

To get hold of the Minecraft game filter, you’ll need to search for it in the effects gallery. To do this, follow the steps below:

Open TikTok. Open the camera. Click the Effects gallery on the left. Press search and type Minecraft Crazy Sheep Once it appears, click it and wait for it to load When the camera opens, click record and start playing

When it’s time to start playing, you’ll see the iconic Minecraft boxes start moving up and down on the screen. Your job is to press the screen to try to align the five boxes so that the sheep is able to make his way to the opening in the wall on the other side.

It may sound easy, but the game has quickly become one of the most popular filters on the app as users either get the sheep stuck between boxes or have it fall down past the boxes.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

