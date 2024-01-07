Millionaire reveals the one thing all rich people do with their money

A millionaire took to TikTok to reveal the one thing rich people do completely differently when it comes to money.

TikToker and US-based millionaire taylor_money_ has amassed a following by offering tips and advice to people aspiring to achieve financial success.

In one of his latest videos, the 42-year-old shared the one thing all “rich people” do differently when it comes to money, saying it has nothing to do with how much they have in the bank.

“The number one thing that rich people do differently is they see the function of money for what it is actually meant to be,” he explained in the clip, which has racked up over 2.4 million views.

“Poor people think money exists to pay bills and keep themselves out of debt. They work for someone Monday to Friday, they exchange their time for money and then they give it to someone else,” he said. “It’s a great way to scrape by life and never get ahead.”

As for middle-class people, Taylor explained that they view money as a way to “build credit” so they can secure loans to “buy bigger houses, bigger boats, bigger cars, whatever.”

Meanwhile, rich people “know the function of money is expansion,” according to the TikToker who became a millionaire in his 20s. “[It] is to use the money that you make to make more money,” he said.

“Only when you start to see money for what it actually is, a vehicle for your own expansion, then the opportunities to make more money or expand start presenting themselves for you to take.”

Taylor’s video has sparked mixed reactions from TikTok users, with one person commenting: “Yes, but first you need money to make more money.”

However, another agreed with his advice, writing: “Even people with $5 in their pocket can use this mindset!! I think it’s awesome.”

