Miley Cyrus says photo with Taylor Swift & Demi Lovato ‘proves’ she’s bisexual

Miley Cyrus went viral on TikTok after saying her iconic 2009 sweatpants photo with Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato ‘proves’ that she is bisexual.

As part of her new TikTok series ‘Used To Be Young,’ named after her recent single, Miley is taking a walk down memory lane and reacting to some of her headline-making moments.

In one of her latest videos, she reflected on a 2009 photo of herself, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and her ‘Hannah Montana’ co-star Emily Osment all walking together down a street.

The viral picture shows the singer donning a t-shirt, cardigan and casual sweatpants, while her friends are dressed in red carpet attire. “This picture has become a meme where it says, ‘Be the Miley of your friend group,'” the singer explained.

“If you guys didn’t know I was bisexual from this damn picture, I don’t know what’s wrong with you,” she joked. “What? I mean hello! Look at ‘em.”

The ‘Wrecking Ball’ hitmaker believes the group was leaving the Grammy’s to go to The Cheesecake Factory when the photo was taken. “These are some classy ladies,” Miley added.

However, E News! reported that the picture was actually taken after the premiere of ‘Hannah Montana: The Movie,’ as the stars were all wearing the same outfits they sported at the event.

TikTok users in the comments found the 30-year-old relatable, and pointed out how “iconic” she was. “THAT PHOTO BELONGS IN HISTORY BOOKS,” one fan wrote. “Miley is the Cher of our time. Iconic forever,” another said.

“Ya’ll we’re leaving the Hannah Montana Movie Premiere btw – you in sweats after your own movie premiere is iconic,” a third commented. “Be the Miley of your friend group,” another wrote.

