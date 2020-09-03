Miley Cyrus & Joe Rogan explain why being a child star is unhealthy

In episode 1531 of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Miley Cyrus shared her struggles with “unlearning” the media’s representation of her personality, and discussed together why getting famous early can be detrimental.

Miley Cyrus skyrocketed to fame when she starred in Disney’s hit show Hannah Montana as the lead role at the age of just 11. Her fame was extensive, being the first Disney act to have deals in film, television, music, and consumer products.

Throughout her later music career, in an attempt to break away from the squeaky clean Disney image, Miley released videos such as “Wrecking Ball” that saw her swinging in a revealing outfit from a wrecking ball, a video that gained 19 million views in its first day.

As a result of her enormous fame, Miley has found herself the subject of a great deal of media attention, looking to pick apart her relationships with drugs, and with other people.

“You’re a powerful thing. There’s no getting away from who you are. You’ve got to kind accept that you’re Miley Cyrus.” Joe said. “You’re really f**king famous, and you’re really young. It’s weird.”

Joe explained how he didn’t start garnering fame until later in his life, a “slow drip” of attention that began in his thirties, and into his forties. He suggested that doing martial arts throughout that time and “getting his a** kicked” humbled him. Miley commented that “that seems healthier.”

Topic starts at 8:50

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B6q5ErWU77Y

She went on to explain, “I’m really proud of myself that I don’t live in that world,” referring to the celebrities that have become consumed by their power.

Earlier in the podcast, she explained that she “really hated always being behind myself,” and the public’s interpretation of her, saying that people always tell her she’s “not as crazy as they thought she’d be” thanks to the media’s skewed interpretation of her personality.

“Here you are Hannah Montanna, and all of a sudden you're this very sexual singer,” Joe responds. “You’re doing all this crazy stuff, and you’re on television shaking your a**. Everyone’s seeing that and they’re like “oh, Miley Cyrus is out of control now.” So then that becomes the narrative.”

The conversation between the two stars with vastly different careers, and contrasting rises to fame has proven to be a candid insight into the effects of fame.