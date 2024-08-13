Mike Tyson’s son rages at Hawk Tuah girl: “Our country is f**ked”

Mike Tyson’s son Amir Tyson had a rageful response to Hawk Tuah girl rapping the wrong Jay Z lyrics on Bill Maher’s ‘Club Random’ podcast.

Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch has been invited to multiple clubs, concerts, and podcasts since she became viral in June.

In one of her latest podcast appearances with Bill Maher on July 28, she was asked if she liked rap music. That’s when the ‘Club Random’ interview took a turn, prompting a wave of outrage from boxing legend Mike Tyson’s son, Amir Tyson.

Article continues after ad

After Bill pointed out that he enjoyed Jay Z and Tupac, Haliey admitted she didn’t listen to them. She then attempted to rap Jay Z’s hit song ‘Empire State Of Mind’ featuring Alicia Keys.

“Concrete jungle wet dream tomato you know about New York,” she murmured.

While Bill was taken aback by her lack of lyrical knowledge, Amir went viral for his heated response to Haliey’s Jay Z lyrics.

Article continues after ad

“Our country is f**ked… This era of 15 minutes of intense fame to complete irrelevancy has gotten completely out of hand,” Amir shared in his Instagram story.

Article continues after ad

“Only people from the internet that have… gained actual celebrity status are the Paul brothers and maybe the Speed, Kai Cenant and Adin Ross… My kids and grandkids won’t have a clue who these streamers are lol,” he added.

Viewers also reacted adversely to her mismatched lyrics, with some agreeing with Amir.

One commenter on a viral post about the interview said, “This is why we are failing as a country.”

“Ignorant as f,” added another.

Article continues after ad

Hawk Tuah girl has also been blasted for not knowing what a meme is after she posted multiple meme attempts to X.

Not only that, but netizens even roasted her for mistaking dog food for human food during her visit to Erewhon in Los Angeles, CA, this August.