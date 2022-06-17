Mike Tyson ready to fight Jake Paul but must happen “this year”

Legendary boxer and ear-biter Mike Tyson said he’s open to fighting YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul but needs the fight to happen this year.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul have been dancing around a fight for quite some time now.

The pair of stars have publicly commented on a potential bout multiple times now, leaving fans increasingly curious as to when the two will finally go at it in the ring.

Now, Tyson has put out an official timetable for a potential showdown.

Mike Tyson ready to fight Jake Paul this year

Iron Mike made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on June 16 when the host asked if he seriously would consider fighting Jake Paul.

Advertisement

Mike called a face-off against Paul “very interesting,” and noted that he “never took it really seriously, but yes.”

He continued, “He’s skilled enough, yes, I’m gonna give it to him. Because he’s winning… You gotta give him credit, he’s beating people he shouldn’t be beating.”

Tyson finished by saying a fight between he and Paul “has gotta happen this year.”

Time starts at 7:27 for mobile users

Jimmy then asked Mike if he would continue to fight other YouTubers, like Mr Beast, to which he sarcastically replied he will create a “YouTube Championship” where he will round up all the top talent from the video site and box them all.

Advertisement

Read More: Undefeated boxing icon wants to fight Jake Paul next in exhibition match

Although there is no specific date on a fight between Tyson and Paul just yet, this is the clearest timetable we’ve gotten on a fight between them – either it’s in 2022 or it’s not happening at all.