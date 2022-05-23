Mike Tyson finally speaks out about viral plane fight video

Former boxing champion Mike Tyson has finally shared his side of the airplane fight video that went viral back in April, explaining that his wife doesn’t like it when he takes public planes.

Back in April 2022, pictures and videos of Mike Tyson began surfacing showing the iconic boxer throwing punches with a fan on a plane.

Not too long after, it became clear that the ‘fan’ had been harassing Tyson to the point where he became angry enough to attack him.

Now a month after the videos went viral, Tyson revealed his side of the story, mentioning that his wife doesn’t like it when he takes public planes anyway.

Mike Tyson talks about viral plane fight video

During the May 19 episode of his podcast, one of the co-hosts mentioned that Tyson was recently in a bit of a “situation,” which was the viral plane fight video.

“They said they aren’t gonna press charges. He kept fu*kin with me. I took pictures with this dude [and he kept messing with me],” he explained. “I shouldn’t even be taking public planes, my wife gets mad that I take public planes but what am I supposed to do, have a bodyguard?”

(Topic starts at 20:03 in the video)

Just days after the incident went viral, Logan Paul and Joe Rogan shared reactions on their respective podcasts.

Logan defended the boxing great on Impaulsive, saying that he understands being ‘heckled’ in public like Mike was. “if we’re sitting next to each other on a plane and it’s clear I’m not into the conversation — stop,” he explained.

Joe Rogan’s reaction was similar on his self-titled podcast, mentioning to guest Dan Soder that heckling Mike Tyson is like “headbutting a beehive.”