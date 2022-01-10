Mike Shinoda doubles down on vouching for NFTs in games

Popular musician and online content creator Mike Shinoda received a wave of backlash after vouching for NFTs and their usefulness in the video game space. The 44-year-old has now followed up on his original comments.

The concept of blockchain games is a brand new one in the gaming sphere, and many people are still trying to make heads of tails of the legitimacy of these titles.

While the rest of the population may still be trying to sort out their feelings towards NFT-centric experiences, Mike Shinoda is certainly sold on the unique appeal of owning the media that he interacts with, and even a wave of angry Twitter comments hasn’t changed his mind.

Mike Shinoda continues to vouch for NFTs in gaming

Shinoda opened the floor back up by both addressing what he’d learned from his initial thread discussing the subject and what he thought had been miscommunicated across the situation.

He first acknowledged that there are bad actors in any group and sympathized with anyone who suggested that NFTs in gaming were just another way for publishers to make a dollar from their community.

In reading your posts, takeaway #1 is definitely that when gamers see “NFT” and “game publisher” together, the first thing they imagine is a cash grab. We all agree: that’s horrible. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) January 10, 2022

Afterward, the rapper also suggested that the world might not quite be ready for the day where players can take NFTs from one game and implement them in another, but he emphasized that it’s still a situation worth dreaming about: “Our job as creators is to learn and imagine; take the position ‘What might work?’ instead of ‘Why won’t this work?’”

To further his point, the veteran musician highlighted how this new kind of distribution allowed him to sell 5,000 unique digital copies of his “Ziggurats” generative mixtape and receive royalties from those sales instantly, a feat that is completely new in the music industry.

After all, recently I was able to make a limited-edition, generative mixtape of 5000 pieces with unique music and album art (https://t.co/R8q6r7GWaM), delivered digitally to all owners, with automated, instantaneous royalties to all parties involved. That is new. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) January 10, 2022

In conclusion, the singer-songwriter brought the thread to a close by issuing a warning to anyone who wants to get involved in the business themselves: “If you’re going to work with NFTs, you have to give, not take. You are working against a headwind. It will take a lot of work to impress them with something great.”